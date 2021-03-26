ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bill to give more veterans access to federal healthcare is back on the Senate floor.
Right now, eligibility limits keep some WWII veterans from getting care through Veterans Affairs. The VA determines how much a vet pays for healthcare based on military service history, disability and income.
The WWII Veterans Hospital and Medical Eligibility Act would exempt vets from meeting those requirements to get healthcare.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio is one of the co-sponsors of the bill.
“The men and women in uniform who fought valiantly in World War II deserve the highest standard of care and should receive VA benefits to the fullest extent,” Sen. Rubio said. “I am proud to introduce this legislation, which would remove the limitations that prevent some WWII veterans from receiving the health care benefits they are owed.”
A similar bill, the Veterans Health Care Eligibility Act of 1996, made changes to exempt all Spanish American War and World War I veterans from having to meet requirements to get VA health care benefits.
The bill now heads to the Senate’s Veterans' Affairs Committee. You can read the full bill below.
