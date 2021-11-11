Resources and phone numbers every veteran should know

From crisis lines to health benefits hotlines, there are multiple options available to those who served our country.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Veterans Day – a day each year when the nation honors those who served in the military.

But for the heroes who risked their lives to protect the United States, the toll of service and deployment can leave lasting impacts that affect all aspects of day-to-day life.

Below is a list of some of the phone numbers and resources available to veterans.

National resources:

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255

800-273-8255 MyVA411 main information line: 800-698-2411

800-698-2411 VA health benefits hotline: 877-222-8387

877-222-8387 Caregiver support line: 855-260-3274

855-260-3274 VA benefits hotline: 800-827-1000

800-827-1000 Women Veterans hotline: 855-829-6636

855-829-6636 White House VA hotline: 855-948-2311

Tampa Bay region resources: