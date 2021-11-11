Resources and phone numbers every veteran should know

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Veterans Day – a day each year when the nation honors those who served in the military.
But for the heroes who risked their lives to protect the United States, the toll of service and deployment can leave lasting impacts that affect all aspects of day-to-day life.
Below is a list of some of the phone numbers and resources available to veterans.
National resources:
- Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255
- MyVA411 main information line: 800-698-2411
- VA health benefits hotline: 877-222-8387
- Caregiver support line: 855-260-3274
- VA benefits hotline: 800-827-1000
- Women Veterans hotline: 855-829-6636
- White House VA hotline: 855-948-2311
Tampa Bay region resources:
- VA Tampa health care: 813-972-200
- Florida Veterans Support Line: 844-639-5838
- Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Grief Support: 727-398-6661, ext. 17676
- Veteran Transportation Service: 727-398-6661, ext. 10308
- Veterans Employment (Clearwater): 727-538-7370, ext. 336
- Supportive Services for Veterans Families Program: 727-823-2516, ext. 101 (North Office)