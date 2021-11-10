Here's where you can grab some Veterans Day deals across Tampa Bay

This Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Many across the nation will be spending the day honoring those who put their lives on the line for this country.
The holiday is also known for all the special discounts and freebies businesses offer members of the military. It's their way of saying thanks.
Here are a few places offering a Veteran's Day deal:
- 7-Eleven: Veterans will be able to get a free coffee or Big Gulp all day long through the 7-Eleven app.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military members will get a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service is required.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military who dine in or call for takeout can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. Visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website to see which locations are offering the deal.
- Chili's: All military will get a free meal from a select meal. The deal is only available for dine-in.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active military members can enjoy a 10 percent discount and free donut at stores nationwide.
- Famous Dave’s: All military personnel can receive a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and a side.
- Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free entree from the Veterns Day menu with the purchase of a beverage.
- IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy free red, white and blueberry pancakes.
- Kohl's: Veterans, active and former military personnel and their immediate families can get 30 percent off on in-store purchases from Nov. 11-14.
- Little Caesars Pizza: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all military personnel can receive a free lunch combo.
- Starbucks: All military personnel and their spouses can enjoy a free tall hot coffee. Also, for every cup of hot coffee sold, Starbucks will donate to Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue.
- Wendy’s: Enjoy a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID.