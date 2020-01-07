Walmart achieves goal of hiring more than 265,000 veterans, more than 16,000 in Florida

Walmart launched the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, setting the goal to hire thousands of veterans by 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven years after setting a goal to hire thousands of veterans at its stores, Walmart announced it achieved that goal.

Since 2013, Walmart said it has hired more than 265,000 veterans nationwide, including more than 16,700 in Florida alone.

The hires were part of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment the company started on Memorial Day in 2013.

On Wednesday, Walmart shared the story of Tampa man Kenneth Santiago, who spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before joining the Walmart team. He was hired at the company in 2017 and within three years he was promoted to the management team. He's not an assistant manager at the store on West Gandy Boulevard in Tampa.

"It's very important for veterans to have a place to fall back on after retiring from the military," Santiago said. "If you can transition to a place where you fit in and find your second family, it gives veterans an opportunity to prosper."

"We're proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who've honorably served our country," Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs, said.

Walmart also said it started the Military Spouses Career Connection program on Veterans Day in 2018. Now, it's hired more than 31,000 associates.

