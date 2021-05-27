Now through Fourth of July, your grocery trip to Winn-Dixie can help raise scholarship money.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Your next grocery trip could help military families in need.

Now through the Fourth of July, you can round up your bill at Winn-Dixie. The extra money will be donated to the Folds of Honor program. The organization helps pay for kids of military families grades K-12 to go to school.

You can also stop by the grocer’s liquor stores to make a donation. Country music singer John Rich is donating 10% of the profits from sales of his Redneck Riviera Whiskey. The store is also donating $1 for every bottle sold from now until the Fourth of July.

You can also make a direct donation to the organization through its website.

“This community donation program gives their generous customers and associates an easy way to honor our veterans and pay it forward by rounding up their spare change for our shared mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders,” says Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor.

World-class chef Robert Irvine is pledging $50,000 through The Robert Irvine Foundation in partnership with Coca-Cola to get the campaign started.

Last year, customers rounding up their bill led to a more than $2.5 million donation to Folds of Honor, equaling out to 500 scholarships.