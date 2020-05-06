WALNUT, Miss — Have you seen Nathan Covarrubias?
The 14-year-old was reported missing from Walnut, Mississippi on May 29.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Nathan is biracial. He is Hispanic and White.
Nathan is approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
If you have seen Nathan you are asked to call 911, 1-800-843-THE-LOST or the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi at 662-286-7703.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'You changed the world George,' Rev. Sharpton says at Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis
- DC mayor renamed street near White House 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'
- Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
- Cristobal again strengthened into a tropical storm
- What's open in Florida? Phase 2 begins Friday
- What is #8CantWait?
- Local black elected officials call out the Tampa Police Department for reports of 'unprovoked' use of force
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter