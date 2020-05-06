14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias was reported missing from Walnut, Mississippi on May. 29.

WALNUT, Miss — Have you seen Nathan Covarrubias?

The 14-year-old was reported missing from Walnut, Mississippi on May 29.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Nathan is biracial. He is Hispanic and White.

Nathan is approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have seen Nathan you are asked to call 911, 1-800-843-THE-LOST or the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi at 662-286-7703.

