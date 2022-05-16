Mother of survivor, 'This will never be a moment where there will be forgiveness.'

Zaneta Everhart, mother of survivor Zaire Goodman, sat down with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing to talk about Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, 20-year-old Zaire Goodman went to work for his shift at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. He was shot in the lower neck and the bullet went through his back. His mother, Zaneta Everhart, sat down with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing to talk about Saturday.

"Saturday, Ummm, it was a day!" Everhart said.

Everhart went shopping at BJ's and her son went to work at Tops when she got a call from him.

"Screaming hysterical and Zaire doesn't scream holler. He is autistic so, he is on the autism spectrum, he has Asperger's syndrome so he is very mellow," Everhart said. "He said, 'Ma, get here right now! I got shot!' And I'm on Niagara Falls Boulevard and I live blocks from Tops and I couldn't get there and I called my mom."

When Everhart's mom got to the scene she was met with a horrific sight.

"Bodies everywhere, bodies everywhere," Everhart said.

Everhart says her son was outside the store helping a customer.

"Zaire was the first person that he shot," Everhart said. "Zaire said he saw the man get out of his car, a blue car, looking like he was in military full tactical gear, head covered. And Zaire said all he saw was the gun and he pointed it right at him and shot him and then he fell to the ground and then he shot the old lady right in front of him."

Everhart has some very raw emotions about the shooter.

"I am angry. I'm angry. My heart will never soften for him. This will never be a moment where there will be forgiveness. I will never ever forgive him for coming into my home, my community," Everhart said.

"A terrorist came in here and did this and he will never be forgiven. There will be no unity, there will be none of that! "

Everhart said that her son is doing better and he is strong. Everhart says she is doing worse than her son.

Claudine Ewing was able to meet him and give him a hug. He told her that his biggest concern right now is for his co-workers.

Goodman was a City Honors School graduate.