Ex-NFL player Nate Burleson replacing Anthony Mason as co-host of CBS This Morning

Mason will become an arts and culture correspondent.

Ex-NFL player Nate Burleson has been named co-host of CBS This Morning in a television anchor shake-up.

The former wide receiver, who guest-hosted in May, will join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil permanently in September.

The 39-year-old Canada native joined CBS Sports in 2017, serving as a football analyst for pregame, halftime and post-game coverage on "The NFL Today." He'll continue that role each Sunday this season and will be seen on more NFL Network shows and platforms.

“Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television," Burleson wrote in a statement. "Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor."

Burleson's contract will also have him making special appearances on Nickelodeon, where he found traction earlier this year with a child-themed production of the NFL Wild Card Game.

“Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and stations, wrote in a statement. “His wide range of experience and interests – from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency – provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show’s connection with our viewers."

Burleson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003 and later played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

CBS mainstay Anthony Mason will depart the anchor desk. However, he is expected to remain at the network in an arts and culture correspondent capacity. The news division said he would continue to offer interviews and storytelling across platforms.

Mason, 65, began his career with CBS News in 1986 and has co-hosted the weekday version of the network's flagship morning broadcast since 2019.

The modern iteration of CBS This Morning has undergone numerous talent shakeups since its rebrand from The Early Show in 2012. Norah O'Donnell replaced Erica Hill early on. Then, Charlie Rose was fired in 2017 amid accusations of sexual harassment.

The next year, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga joined the show, expanding it to four anchors. In 2019, Golodryga left after fewer than six months at the program.

Her departure was the beginning of an extensive shake-up that year. Dickerson was moved to 60 Minutes and O'Donnell replaced Jeff Glor on the CBS Evening News. Glor was pushed to CBS This Morning: Saturday.

It was then that Dokoupil and Mason joined Gayle King, the only anchor who has stayed since 2012. In a matter of weeks, she'll have Burleson by her side instead of Mason, as the program continues to try to catch up to the Today Show and Good Morning America in the ratings.