Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried's office suspends 22 concealed weapon licenses of accused insurrectionists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While a U.S. House of Representatives committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection's first public hearing gets underway, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner is suspending concealed weapon licenses of 22 accused insurrectionists.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Nikki Fried said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is responsible for administering concealed weapon licenses in Florida. It also is responsible for "ensuring public protection from unethical business practices and unlicensed activity," according to a press release.

Fried's office says its division of licensing carries the ability to suspend such licenses if an individual is charged with a felony, among other disqualifying offenses. Once a judgment is handed down, those whose sentence disqualifies them from carrying a concealed weapon will have their license revoked, according to a press release.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists," Fried said.

Since the attack on January 6, more than 500 defendants face charges, including several from the Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this year, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after he was identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.