Police: Man driving stolen Land Cruiser crashes into woman driving stolen Buick

The two stolen vehicles were from unrelated cases.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Here's something you might not hear very often.

Early Sunday morning, police in Newberg, Oregon were on a call about a stolen Land Cruiser.

Officers located the vehicle, but say the man driving it tried to get away.

Police say the driver, Randy Lee Cooper, 27, ended up crashing into a Buick Regal.

While taking Cooper into custody, police quickly learned that the Buick was stolen from a completely unrelated crime that happened a few weeks prior.

The driver of the Buick, Kristin Begue, 25, was arrested for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault, and reckless driving.

