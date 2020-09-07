Police: Man driving stolen Land Cruiser crashes into woman driving stolen Buick

NEWBERG, Ore. — Here's something you might not hear very often.
Early Sunday morning, police in Newberg, Oregon were on a call about a stolen Land Cruiser.
Officers located the vehicle, but say the man driving it tried to get away.
Police say the driver, Randy Lee Cooper, 27, ended up crashing into a Buick Regal.
While taking Cooper into custody, police quickly learned that the Buick was stolen from a completely unrelated crime that happened a few weeks prior.
The driver of the Buick, Kristin Begue, 25, was arrested for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault, and reckless driving.
