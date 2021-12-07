Judge gives stern warning to Florida Proud Boys member accused of breaching US Capitol

The judge said Paul Rae has been failing to meet the conditions of his pretrial release.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is generic body camera footage from the day of the insurrection.

Paul Rae, a local "Proud Boys" member accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, is continuing to plead "not guilty."

During a status conference Thursday, Rae also got a stern warning by the federal judge presiding over his case about not following the conditions of his pretrial release.

“I don’t know if Mr. Rae thinks the conditions of his release are just suggestions that he can follow if he remembers, " the judge said.

He's referring to two instances where the accused Capitol rioter failed to check-in. The first was said to be during a fishing trip and the second was said to be when he left work 22 minutes early.

Rae's next status hearing will be on October 1.

Earlier this year, the FBI reported it received tips from witnesses who claimed to be associates of Rae. They said they'd seen him in videos inside the Capitol.

Surveillance images of the break-in showed Rae entering the Capitol building, the FBI claims. They also say Google records revealed his phone number was in and around the Capitol for more than an hour at the time of the breach.

Phone records were also used to prove Rae had communication with another "Proud Boys" member who is documented as attending the insurrection, according to court documents.

Several photos allegedly showing Rae posing with other "Proud Boys" members were also used against him.