Sen. Rick Scott's plan to 'Rescue America' includes saying the Pledge of Allegiance, finishing border wall

Scott says the 11-point plan is not for the "faint of heart" and will "strike fear" in the heart of some Republicans.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) has released an 11-point plan that he says outlines what "Americans must do to save this country."

The Sunshine State's former governor is calling it the "Rescue America" plan.

"Our nation’s future can be bright — and this is my plan to make it so. Now it needs your ideas. With your guidance and advice, we will work every day to make this plan better. This is my plan to make it so," Scott's website reads.

The plan touches on everything from what kids should be taught in school to finishing the U.S.-Mexico border wall. It's a plan Scott says is not for the "faint of heart" and will "strike fear" in the heart of some Republicans.

"If Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we don’t deserve to govern. We must resolve to aim higher than the Republican Congresses that came before us. Americans deserve to know what we will do," Scott's plan reads.

At the top of the "Rescue America" plan's list — ensuring kids in school say the Pledge of Allegiance, salute the flag and not be taught critical race theory, among other items.

The plan also calls for government forms to never again ask Americans to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color. There's also a push to re-fund the police.

"We will enforce our laws, all of them, and increase penalties for theft and violent crime. We will clean up our cities and stop pretending that crime is OK," the plan reads.

Number four on Scott's "Rescue America" plan sets its sights on border control with a vision to complete the U.S.-Mexico border wall and name it after former President Donald Trump.

"Nations have borders. We should give that a try. President Trump’s plan to build a wall was right. We welcome those who want to join us in building the American dream, immigrants who want to be Americans, not change America," Scott's plan reads.

The 11-point plan also calls for eliminating all federal programs that can be done locally, enacting term limits for "federal bureaucrats" and Congress, promoting the American family and growing the nation's economy.

Scott's plan also advocates for a future where America is not dependent on other countries for goods amid issues impacting the supply chain. It also tackles views on gender and abortion.

The Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement in response to Scott's plan: