Santa spotted skiing in Michigan

Mr. Claus himself strapped on some skis and ripped around in some fresh powder Christmas Eve before a long night of work ahead of him.

Example video title will go here for this video

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Santa Claus got in some last-minute "me-time" on some ski slopes in northern Michigan before a long night of work this Christmas Eve.

Officials at Crystal Mountain ski resort in Thompsonville, Michigan said the jolly man himself strapped on some skis and shredded on the fresh powder Saturday morning.

This snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on the resort over the past 24 hours, which is ideal for Michiganders wanting to enjoy some winter sports.

WATCH LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

“Well, it’s really easy to come here to Crystal Mountain with everything that’s here, there’s something for Mrs. Claus down there at the spa, the reindeer, some elves are out cross country skiing, and I can get some laps in before I have to go out and have a full nights worth of work! Very enjoyable," Santa said.

Crystal Mountain's ski slopes close at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and then reopen again Sunday, Christmas Day, at 10 a.m.

Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties along and westward of US-131. Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ionia, Montcalm, and Mecosta Co. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

More lake effect snow is expected Saturday, primarily along and westward of US-131. The ‘sweet spot’ for appreciable snowfall will be south and west of Grand Rapids, and portions along US-10 – another 4”+ is expected by the end of the morning Sunday.

On top of the lake effect snow, continued strong and gusty winds will further blizzard conditions. Wind gusts are forecast to remain at 30-40+ mph throughout Saturday. This’ll lead to more blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibility, creating additional travel impacts.

The frigid air mass that arrived Friday will continue throughout the weekend. Daytime temperatures will only reach the 10s to 20° both Saturday and Sunday, with wind chill temperatures remaining below 0°.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.