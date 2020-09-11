The three-month-old boy suffered a fractured skull in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother has been charged with intoxication assault after a car crash on the east side that sent her infant to the hospital, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Roland Road.

Police said the driver, identified as Justine Nicole Garcia, was headed eastbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with her infant son in the backseat. The three-month-old son was in a child seat, but investigators determined the car seat was not properly secured to the back seat.

Preliminary information from SAPD said the woman lost control of the car and swerved across multiple lanes into a concrete barrier. Her son suffered apparent head trauma as a result of the crash and was taken to Children's Hospital of San Antonio. Doctors determined he suffered a skull fracture and contusion to the back of the head.

Police suspected the mother was drunk and arrested her on a charge of Intoxication Assault; her bond was set at $50,000. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to investigators.