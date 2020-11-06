ShareTheMicNow magnifies black women and the important work they're doing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a movement on social media that's helping to amplify black women's voices. It's called #ShareTheMicNow.
On June 10, black women will speak from accounts of white women who have a large platform.
Here are some the accounts participating: Kourtney Kardashian and Bozoma Saint John, Meghan Rapinoe and Frescho Steez and Brandi Carlile and Miatta Johnson. And those are just a few - there are dozens.
The intention of this campaign is to "magnify black women and the important work they're doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other's voices."
Take Julia Roberts and Kahalan Barfield Brown.
Roberts shared a picture of the two saying they've known each other 10 years and, "She has some truly thoughtful and thought provoking views to share."
It's not just celebrities with millions of followers that can participate. You're encouraged to do the same. You can recreate this in your own social space. Use #keepsharingthemic.
