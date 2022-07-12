Simone Biles gets mistaken for child, offered coloring book during flight

The 25-year-old superstar posted on Instagram stories about the embarrassing encounter, including a selfie of her making an annoyed face.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Simone Biles says she had an awkward moment with a flight attendant who offered her a kid's coloring book as she boarded a recent flight.

The 25-year-old superstar posted on Instagram stories about the embarrassing encounter, including a selfie of her making an annoyed face.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board..... I said 'no I’m good I’m 25,'" the Olympian, who is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, wrote.

Biles didn't say where the cringey moment happened. But the seven-time Olympic medalist was in Washington, D.C., last week to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden on July 7.

