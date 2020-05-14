CBS News poll shows partisan gap over staying home or getting back to work

There’s a growing gap between Republicans and others on reopening, as Republicans increasingly adopt the White House’s call to do so.

There may be debate over when to open the economy, but the partisan gap over it is already opening wide.

And Americans’ timeline for things returning to “normal” has been pushed back dramatically.

A large majority of the public still prioritizes staying home to slow the outbreak over reopening the economy, partly because they continue to think efforts to contain the outbreak are going badly. But now there’s a growing gap between Republicans and others on reopening, as Republicans increasingly adopt the White House’s call to do so: 62% of Republicans want the country to prioritize going back to work even if it exposes more people to the virus -- that’s up 10 points from three weeks ago in late April.

And that appears unrelated to their own economic situation: among Republicans, those concerned with being hurt financially by the lockdowns, and those who are not, both prioritize opening up the economy.

While Americans overwhelmingly agree that people have a personal responsibility not to spread and to protect others from the virus, Republicans (78%) are far more likely than Democrats (39%) or independents (52%) to say people also have a personal responsibility to go back to work to help the economy, too.

Those prioritizing containment tell us it’s a tough tradeoff: by three to one, they say the economic damage is big -- but that the health risks are, they feel, even bigger.

For those prioritizing the economy, the tradeoff looks a little easier: most of them believe the economic damage is high but the risk of the virus is low.

Very few people of any political stripe believe Americans should be asked to take on the risk of coronavirus for the sake of the economy, but many do think it could be voluntary if someone wants to assume that risk.

This CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. residents interviewed between May 11-13, 2020. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2016 presidential vote and registration status. The margin of error is +/- 2.7 points.