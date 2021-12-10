Grieving families are facing the cruelest supply chain shortage of all: Gravestones

From the granite markers themselves to the stencils used to engrave the names of lost loved ones, there’s an emotionally devastating backlog.

TAMPA, Fla. — Lately, we’ve heard a lot about supply chain issues.

But, there is one shortage that’s particularly heartbreaking right now. Gravestones.

From the granite markers themselves to the stencils used to engrave the names of lost loved ones, there’s an emotionally devastating backlog.

“The communication was they really couldn’t tell. And just hang tight and wait,” said Jennifer Hodge, who was already emotionally devastated by the recent loss of her father.

But Hodge’s grief was compounded by what has become, perhaps, the cruelest supply chain shortage of all. No marker on her father’s grave.

“The experience of grieving the loss of a parent has been greatly elongated,” she said. “You know, the number one question at the memorial service this weekend is where is the headstone.”

“It’s incomplete without the stone. So, you don’t have closure,” said Teryl Aikens, who operates Mona Lisa Monuments in Tampa.

Headstones that once took four to six weeks to make might now take four to six months to be delivered in parts of the country.

There are shortages of granite and workers to deliver the stone.

“Same thing that’s happening in other industries: The supply chain,” said Aikens. “The demand is very great from all the deaths and all. We are experiencing the same thing every other industry is experiencing.”

And even if they had enough granite, those in the industry say there are other supply chain issues as well.

That’s because there’s a shortage of bronze nameplates too - even the specialized rubber stencils used to custom carve at the granite.

“So, to even make the stone. Even if you have the stone. To even make the stone, you know, it’s tough if you don’t have the stencil to make it,” said Aikens. “So, we are also waiting on stencils. The materials, to actually make the stone.”

Akins says eventually supplies of granite, stencils and other items used to make gravestones will catch back up with demand. But he doesn’t see that happening until perhaps the middle of next year.

Until then, he knows that - unlike other items in short supply - a gravestone is far more personal.

He assures families that his industry is working as fast as it can. Some are understanding. Others in their grief, are less so.

Still, they try not to take it personally. Remaining compassionate. Asking for patience.