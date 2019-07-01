WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday missed court arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from a recent cancer surgery.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old is continuing to recover and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.

Her absence comes at a time where the federal government faces a partial shutdown barring legislative action.

Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Dec. 25.

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.

The court said doctors found the growths on Ginsburg's lung when she was being treated for fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her office on Nov. 7.

Highlights from the court:

During arguments Monday in a lawsuit against the bone-strengthening drug Fosamax, only two justices seemed inclined to rule against drugmaker Merck.

The Supreme Court also ordered a federal appeals court to re-examine the case of a convicted killer in Ohio whose death sentence was thrown out after he was found to be mentally disabled.

The court also declined to revive a lawsuit by Oliva de Havilland over the FX Networks miniseries "Feud: Bette and Joan," which centered on the rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The high court said it would not take the actress's case.

The court will reconvene for two, one-hour-long oral arguments Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.