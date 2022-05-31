The parish spokesperson said there is significant damage to the Walmart. The store is now closed pending repairs.

NEW ORLEANS — The Walmart store in Harahan is closed for the time being after what is being called a suspicious fire broke out in the clothing area Monday.

A Jefferson Parish spokeswoman says the fire started in the store on Jefferson Highway, around 9:45, Monday night.

The parish spokesperson said there is significant damage to the Walmart. The store is now closed pending repairs.

Walmart said it would try to reopen as soon as possible.



"As an essential store to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen our Harahan store as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are working with our Metairie location at 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard to temporarily manage our customers’ shopping needs.

Video of the fire, posted on social media shows flames shooting out of what appears to be a clothing display.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

The cause is now under investigation by the ATF, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and parish arson investigators.

There were reports of a small fire at the store Tuesday morning. It was described as an electrical fire caused by the water used to put out the original blaze.

HOLY HECK A FIRE IN HARAHAN WALMART, SOMEONE HAD TO START IT, WTF #walmart #fire #viral #harahan #harahanwalmart #blaze Posted by Jessie Ann on Monday, May 30, 2022