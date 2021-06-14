8 hurt as car crashes guard rail at Texas race track

FABENS, Texas — Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.
Video of the incident was posted to the Instagram account "@fitfamelpaso."
Three spectators were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the statement, three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.
