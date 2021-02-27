Texas woman wins $302,000 slot machine jackpot while waiting for flight at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS — It's nothing to pickup a bag of chips at the airport— but how about an easy $302,000 dollars?
That's what happened to one Texas woman waiting for her flight Thursday at the McCarran International Airport, according to a tweet.
Megan H. decided to play the Wheel of Fortune slots machine in the B concourse when she hit it big. Her reaction after the win was caught on video and also tweeted out.
The airport tweeted a photo of Megan smiling ear-to-ear alongside the machine.
The airport said she's from Flower Mound, Texas, which is in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Congrats, Megan!