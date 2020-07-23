x
US Coast Guard intercepts $38.5 million in cocaine

Crews used a hand-off system and carts to offload the roughly 55 bags of cocaine
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard members had their hands full Thursday as they worked as a team to offload $38.5 million in seized cocaine.

The bust was a part of U.S. Southern Command, which oversees U.S. military activities in Latin America and the Caribbean, "EnhanceCN Operation."

Large white drawstring bags full of the drugs were offloaded from the USCG fast-response cutter, Heriberto Hernandez, based in Puerto Rico.

