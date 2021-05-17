2 instances of mystery 'radiofrequency' illness potentially occurred in US, reports say

The suspected incidents reportedly happened in 2019 and 2020.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A government study in 2020 revealed that "directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy" was likely behind the mysterious illness that sickened U.S. officials overseas.

Now, media outlets are reporting instances of that same sickness, that has become known as "Havana Syndrome," might also have been behind two White House officials' mysterious symptoms.

CNN reports, citing a source with direct knowledge of the incident, that a National Security Council official was going through an unstaffed gate after the 2020 election when they were impacted.

The national outlet reports the individual suffered from headaches and sleeplessness for a week before the symptoms subsided.

A second incident was reported by GQ Magazine, based on information from three unnamed sources. A White House staffer was "hit" while walking her dog in Virginia after passing a parked van, according to the outlet.

Allegedly a man exited that van and walked by her and the dog when she felt "a high-pitched ringing in her ears, an intense headache, and a tingling on the side of her face."

The symptoms are similar to those released in the government report including, loud sounds, dizziness, head pressure, fatigue, headaches and memory loss.

But it is important to note the experts who made the initial report did not rule out that other causes and factors could have contributed to the symptoms at least 40 federal employees experienced while overseas.

U.S. officials suspected Russia of what some thought were attacks on diplomats and other workers, but there is not conclusive intelligence supporting that. Russia has also denied involvement in the illnesses.

Reuters reports the White House is aware of the possibility of potential radiofrequency incidents having occurred on U.S. soil but did not confirm or provide additional details.

"The health and well-being of American public services is a paramount priority for the Biden administration," Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told Reuters and other reporters aboard Air Force One. "We cannot provide or confirm specific details."

The international outlet adds that the White House is working closely with other agencies to evaluate the situation.

Earlier this year, Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who serves as the Committee on Intelligence vice chairman released a statement along with Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virginia, about the "mysterious direct energy attacks."

“For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States Government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world. This pattern of attacking our fellow citizens serving our government appears to be increasing," the duo wrote in a statement. "The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to get to the bottom of this. We have already held fact-finding hearings on these debilitating attacks, many of which result in medically confirmed cases of Traumatic Brain Injury, and will do more."

While the cause remains speculative, according to the State Department, the Committee on Intelligence says it will identify those responsible and hold them accountable.