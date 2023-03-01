Did you see that? Venus and Jupiter 'kissed' in the sky

You still have the chance to see them again Thursday night!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're wondering what those two bright lights in the sky were Wednesday night, you're not alone. It was Venus and Jupiter!

The two planets "kissed" on Wednesday after appearing very close together in the sky as they passed each other in what's known as a conjunction, according to CNN.

Although the best time to see the conjunction was Wednesday, viewers still have the chance to see the pants again on Thursday, the news outlet noted.

The U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command tweeted that the two plants could be seen from the capital city.

"Venus & Jupiter getting cozy over the dome of the 26-inch telescope, the other is an image of the heart of the Great Nebula in Orion," the tweet said.

WOW 🤩 ✨ WOW!!



2 images from last night. ☝️ shows the planets Venus & Jupiter getting cozy over the dome of the 26-inch telescope, the other is an image of the heart of the Great Nebula in Orion pic.twitter.com/USKn16PEcX — U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (@NavyOceans) March 2, 2023

FOX Orlando reported that Venus is climbing higher in the west after sunset each night and while this happening, Venus is getting closer to Jupiter.