Paul Vasquez, viral video sensation 'double rainbow guy,' dies at 57

Ten years ago, Vasquez posted on YouTube a video of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite Valley.
Credit: Youtube

MARIPOSA, Calif. — The burly mountain man whose psychedelic reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero has died in California. 

The Modesto Bee reports that Paul Vasquez died Saturday at a hospital in Mariposa. He was 57. 

Ten years ago, Vasquez posted on YouTube a video of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite Valley. 

His awestruck reaction, filled with many “whoas” and Vasquez laughing and sobbing as he pondered the meaning of the rainbows, led to 46 million views. 

He once told CNN, “You can't look at a double rainbow anymore and not think about me.”

