Paul Vasquez, viral video sensation 'double rainbow guy,' dies at 57

MARIPOSA, Calif. — The burly mountain man whose psychedelic reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero has died in California.
The Modesto Bee reports that Paul Vasquez died Saturday at a hospital in Mariposa. He was 57.
Ten years ago, Vasquez posted on YouTube a video of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite Valley.
His awestruck reaction, filled with many “whoas” and Vasquez laughing and sobbing as he pondered the meaning of the rainbows, led to 46 million views.
He once told CNN, “You can't look at a double rainbow anymore and not think about me.”
What other people are reading right now:
- Report: Company behind flawed unemployment website says Florida got what it asked for
- A lack of social distancing closes Naples beaches 10 days after reopening
- St. Petersburg mayor on opening salons, barbershops: Go for it, but be safe
- Here's what Shanghai Disneyland looks like as it reopens
- Barbershops, nail and hair salons will reopen May 11 in Florida
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- Unemployed Floridians required to resume making biweekly benefits requests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter