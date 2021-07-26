Thousands attend Washington, DC, march for Cuban rights

WASHINGTON — Several caravans from Florida made their way to the front of the White House on Monday to show support for the protests happening in Cuba.
The demonstration carried the momentum of similar rallies held across Florida over the past few weeks. And just like those marches, those in attendance, many of Cuban descent, asked for U.S. intervention on the island.
According to WPLG, demonstrators marched from the White House to the Cuban embassy and back. Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos A. Gimenez, and Mario Diaz-Balart attended the march, as well as Sen. Rick Scott.
Last week, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on the island's protests earlier this month.
The move came after the White House announced that Biden had ordered his administration to take several steps to raise pressure on the communist regime after thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana and other cities across the island to protest food shortages and high prices during the coronavirus crisis.
