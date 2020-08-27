Large chemical fire reported off I-10 in Westlake, Louisiana; shelter-in-place issued

Multiple sources say the fire broke out at BioLab, a company that makes chlorine for swimming pools.

WESTLAKE, La. — A large chemical plant fire was reported early Thursday along I-10 just west of Lake Charles, Louisiana, officials warned.

At 10:37 a.m., Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted that Westlake-area residents should shelter-in-place and turn off their air conditioning as a precaution:

"There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows."

Social media photos and videos, which started appearing online around 9:30 a.m., showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the area just hours after Hurricane Laura ripped through. It's unknown if the fire was caused by the storm.

Greg Nordstrom shared this video from across the river with our sister station WWLTV:

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported it was the result of a possible chlorine leak. According to New Orleans Public Radio, the fire broke out at a BioLab Inc. facility.

"The plant complex makes chlorine for swimming pools. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Press Secretary Greg Langley" told New Orleans Public Radio."

KATC reported that state police were on the way to the scene, and traffic on I-10 was being diverted to I-210.