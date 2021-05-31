x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

National

Massachusetts firefighters become department's first-ever all-woman engine crew

The three women made history over the weekend.
Credit: Worcester Fire Department

WORCESTER, Mass. — History was made when three women of a Massachusetts fire department became its first all-female engine crew. 

A post on Facebook from the Worcester Fire Department said Robin, Gina and Melissa, made it possible while working the Saturday shift.  

According to WHDH in Boston, the three usually work separately at different stations but were called to fill in at the same one together for the holiday weekend. 

The women told WHDH it was nice to spend time together. 

Robin, Gina and Melissa working today’s shift on Engine 2 marks the first time the Worcester Fire Department has an all female crew!

Posted by Worcester Fire Department on Saturday, May 29, 2021

In Sept. 2020, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue in Florida also celebrated its own historical all-women crew. 

RELATED: Florida fire rescue celebrates 1st all-female crew

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter