Massachusetts firefighters become department's first-ever all-woman engine crew

The three women made history over the weekend.

WORCESTER, Mass. — History was made when three women of a Massachusetts fire department became its first all-female engine crew.

A post on Facebook from the Worcester Fire Department said Robin, Gina and Melissa, made it possible while working the Saturday shift.

According to WHDH in Boston, the three usually work separately at different stations but were called to fill in at the same one together for the holiday weekend.

The women told WHDH it was nice to spend time together.

Robin, Gina and Melissa working today’s shift on Engine 2 marks the first time the Worcester Fire Department has an all female crew! Posted by Worcester Fire Department on Saturday, May 29, 2021

In Sept. 2020, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue in Florida also celebrated its own historical all-women crew.