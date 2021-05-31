Massachusetts firefighters become department's first-ever all-woman engine crew

WORCESTER, Mass. — History was made when three women of a Massachusetts fire department became its first all-female engine crew.
A post on Facebook from the Worcester Fire Department said Robin, Gina and Melissa, made it possible while working the Saturday shift.
According to WHDH in Boston, the three usually work separately at different stations but were called to fill in at the same one together for the holiday weekend.
The women told WHDH it was nice to spend time together.
In Sept. 2020, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue in Florida also celebrated its own historical all-women crew.
