The world's first Christian airline is set to launch in Texas this fall.

Judah 1, a nonprofit organization, will be based out of the North Texas Regional Airport in Dennison to assist Christians with mission trips around the globe.

"We serve missions minded Christian people of all denominations traveling to the mission fields of the world," says the company's website. "Our planes have delivered hundreds of missionaries and transported thousands of pounds of cargo."

Judah 1's fleet currently consists of about 10 planes, including an MD-83.

The airline is in the process of planning their mission trips to begin later this fall pending Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation approval.

The company says they will be working with ministries, such as Kingdom Living Ministries, to plan mission trips to areas like the mountain villages of Kisumu, Kenya. Their teams plan to evangelize the small villages populating the mountain areas of the region, as well as provide food and medical clinics.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Judah 1 is not yet an airline nor a charter company as FAA and DOT approval is pending. They do not sell tickets and are solely a non-profit aviation ministry.