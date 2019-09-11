The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) confirmed to First Coast News that they are assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in the search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

According to the agency's website, NCIS is the civilian federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating felony crime, preventing terrorism and protecting secrets for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, is a Petty Officer First Class who works in the NAS Jacksonville Tactical Operations Center.

Taylor was reported missing Wednesday morning. JSO says her mother had been cooperating until Thursday.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, JSO has not named her as a person of interest, nor a suspect.

Jacksonville police have asked that if anyone has seen Taylor in the last six months to call them 904-630-0500.

