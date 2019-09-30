TAMPA, Fla. — A toddler is expected to make a full recovery after nearly drowning on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex pool in Tampa.

Giaonna Chavalier, 3, was one of two girls who went underwater Saturday at the Wexford Park Apartments pool.

Investigators say she and Harmony Williams, 4, took off their flotation devices while playing in the water.

Witnesses spotted the girls, pulled them from the pool, and began performing CPR until emergency crews arrived, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Williams was pronounced dead at Tampa General Hospital.

As of Monday, Chavalier is no longer in critical condition. She is alert, breathing and expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Correction: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office originally reversed the ages of the two children. These have since been corrected.

