TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year when everyone is anxious to have their tax returns filed, but neighbors in East Tampa are concerned about the legitimacy of a business that seemed to pop up in their area overnight.

“What's happening is we're getting pop-up businesses that aren't necessarily legit, and those businesses are preying on good citizens of East Tampa,” said Natasha Goodley, chair of the East Tampa CRA.

Goodley raised concerns to 10News about a company located in a trailer at 2416 E. Dr. Martin Luther King that promises fast tax returns. A sign outside of the business lists no name.

A manager with the City of Tampa’s Code Enforcement said the property is not zoned to have a trailer and that the occupants have been stealing power and electricity.

“It's very frustrating because, yes, we want the growth, but we don't need businesses that come and basically thrive on the blight, thrive on the current situations of our residents,” said Goodley.

Goodley explained the site is in walking distance for many people in an area that doesn't have a lot of businesses.

"So you may have had some families go and get their taxes done because it was convenient, not to know that this office is potentially illegitimate, and no one knows what's happening with their personal, confidential information," Goodley said.

Code enforcement officials said the property has more than $50,000 in fines. A hearing is set for next week.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.