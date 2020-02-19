TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The president of New College of Florida is taking his fight to stop a college merger bill from getting to the steps of the state capitol. Donal O’Shea is urging lawmakers to reconsider the proposal to turn New College and Florida Polytechnic into Florida State and University of Florida campuses.

New College President Donal O'Shea (far right) visited with lawmakers in Tallahassee including Reps. Wengay Newton and Margaret Good.

O'Shea was joined by several lawmakers Wednesday who said the numbers don't add up. Rep. Wengay Newton is on the committee tasked with funding education and says the idea of folding the university was never discussed before last Monday.

Rep. Margaret Good said the plan is poorly researched and threatens the value of education. “It’s a top college. One of the top liberal arts colleges in the United States. New College shaped some of the brightest minds in Florida and around the country,” Good said.

According to the president, 17 percent of New College graduates go on to pursue more education, making it one of the top schools for PhDs. Rep. Good said there is value in creating these types of leaders.

“The students are engaged. They challenge your assumptions. They ask tough questions. They hold me as a lawmaker accountable,” Good said. She said the small classes there will cost less than FSU as enrollment increases.

O’Shea said he wants to meet Rep. Randy Fine who sponsored the bill.

The lawmakers say they've co-written an editorial and are hopeful this proposal won't go any further.

New College students are planning a Save our School Rally on Thursday ahead of the bill going before the full House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, February 25.

