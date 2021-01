It was created by a Scranton artist and an artist from Oakland, California.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new flag was raised in front of Scranton City Hall.

The flag honors the birthplaces of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

It was created by Scranton artist Ryan Hnat and an artist from Oakland, California, the hometown of Harris.

The flag features two outstretched hands, one black, one white and shows the names of both cities.