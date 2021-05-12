'Truly a hero': New Haven firefighter killed in house fire identified

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the flags across the state be lowered at half-staff.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A firefighter has died and four others were hospitalized after battling a fire early Wednesday morning in New Haven.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston identified the fallen firefighter as 27-year-old Ricardo Torres.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Minutes after firefighters arrived, two occupants of the home were rescued including an 84-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The second occupant was treated at the scene.

After the rescues, there was a mayday call with one firefighter inside reporting being lost and disoriented.

Alston said that when a rescue team found the firefighter, they discovered two people unconscious on the building’s second floor.

Both were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead from his injuries. The second firefighter, identified as Lt. Samod Rankins, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for "respiratory injuries," said Alston. His condition is unknown at this time.

In all, four firefighters were reported injured, according to officials. One of the firefighters suffered "emotional injuries."

State police spokesperson Trooper Josue Dorelus said that New Haven states attorney Patrick Griffin has asked the Connecticut State Police Fire, Explosion and Investigation unit to assume the investigation because of the fact that a first responder was killed in the line of duty

The department and city are mourning the loss of one of their own.

"We lost a member of our fire department today and a member of our community. I wanted to take a moment to say how proud I am of the way the Chief and fire department have come together and supported the family at the hospital this morning and the department," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. "To lose someone who is truly a hero, who went into harm's way to ensure the safety of others, it's something that will impact us for months and years to come."

"Since he was a child he wanted to be a firefighter," said Alston, "I interviewed him and hired him for this job. I was so proud of him and continue to be proud."

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all flags in Connecticut be lowered in honor of Torres.

"Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that firefighters face each and every day when responding to emergencies," he said in a statement. "Firefighter Torres is a hero, who dedicated his life to the safety of the people of New Haven."

"We can see the blaze coming off the second floor and the third floor and the firefighters was working pretty quickly to get everyone out," Jasmine Reed, a neighbor, told FOX61 News. "I believe they did their best. It was just a sad situation unfortunately."

