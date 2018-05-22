ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay is getting two new diverging diamond intersections, which the Florida Department of Transportation says will help reduce congestion near I-75.

Drivers may feel like they're in the United Kingdom because for a short distance, they're driving on the left side of the road. Cars will cross over from the right side of the road to the left side at a traffic light. They will then get onto the interstate by turning left, without having to turn across traffic.

If you’re going straight, you simply cross back over to the right side of the road at another light.

The new intersections will be at I-75 and State Road 56 near Wesley Chapel and I-75 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa.

FDOT will start construction on the one near Wesley Chapel later this year. Funding for the one in Tampa will not be available until 2022.

