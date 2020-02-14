TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people were sworn in as U.S. citizens Friday morning in Tampa.
The new citizens were born in: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Peru, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Venezuela.
Of the 69 people sworn in, 29 were married couples. One of the couples has been married 61 years.
The ceremony was held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Tampa.
What other people are reading right now:
- Missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead
- Sheriff: Winter Haven woman scammed more than 60 people out of $1.6 million
- Airman, long lost dog to be reunited on Valentine's Day
- Cross-eyed cat helps raise thousands of dollars for animal shelters
- Snakes congregating in Lakeland are just there to mate
- He's been missing since 2000, making him the longest-running Amber Alert in the state
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter