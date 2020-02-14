TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people were sworn in as U.S. citizens Friday morning in Tampa.

The new citizens were born in: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Peru, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Venezuela.

Of the 69 people sworn in, 29 were married couples. One of the couples has been married 61 years.

The ceremony was held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Tampa.

