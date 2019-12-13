GANDER, Newfoundland and Labrador — Gander Fire Rescue, in Newfoundland, are getting in the holiday spirit.
"Merry Christmas from Gander Fire Rescue and Municipal Enforcement. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season," the department wrote on Facebook.
Along with the post is a video of fire trucks and an ambulance flashing lights to the tune of "Carol of the Bells."
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: More than $16 million in jewelry stolen in store burglaries around Florida
- Moms show up to court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital
- Sheriff: Deputy shot and killed man after he stabbed his mom
- Bill would give Florida workers 3 months of paid family leave
- Silver alert issued for former deputy police chief in Lakeland
- Man found partially eaten by alligator in Polk County died from meth overdose, autopsy shows
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter