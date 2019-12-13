GANDER, Newfoundland and Labrador — Gander Fire Rescue, in Newfoundland, are getting in the holiday spirit.

"Merry Christmas from Gander Fire Rescue and Municipal Enforcement. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season," the department wrote on Facebook.

Along with the post is a video of fire trucks and an ambulance flashing lights to the tune of "Carol of the Bells."

