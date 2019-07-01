Susan Zirinsky has been named president and senior executive producer of CBS News.

Zirinsky, who began her career in the network's Washington bureau two weeks after the Watergate break-in, has become an accomplished veteran of the news division.

She has worn numerous hats, most recently as senior executive producer for the award-winning program "48 HOURS."

Zirinsky, who has produced numerous breaking news specials, will work closely with and report to Joe Ianniello, acting CEO of the CBS Corporation.

CBS: Ex-CEO Les Moonves will be denied $120M exit package

Her promotion makes her the first woman to lead CBS News.

Zirinsky will replace David Rhodes, who will work as a senior advisor.

"I couldn't be prouder of our work together during these extraordinary times," wrote Rhodes in a staff email Sunday.

Her leadership will start during a critical time for CBS after reported scandals for workplace culture and sexual harassment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.