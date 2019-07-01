Susan Zirinsky has been named president and senior executive producer of CBS News.
Zirinsky, who began her career in the network's Washington bureau two weeks after the Watergate break-in, has become an accomplished veteran of the news division.
She has worn numerous hats, most recently as senior executive producer for the award-winning program "48 HOURS."
Zirinsky, who has produced numerous breaking news specials, will work closely with and report to Joe Ianniello, acting CEO of the CBS Corporation.
CBS: Ex-CEO Les Moonves will be denied $120M exit package
Her promotion makes her the first woman to lead CBS News.
Zirinsky will replace David Rhodes, who will work as a senior advisor.
"I couldn't be prouder of our work together during these extraordinary times," wrote Rhodes in a staff email Sunday.
Her leadership will start during a critical time for CBS after reported scandals for workplace culture and sexual harassment.
