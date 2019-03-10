TAMPA, Fla. — Nik Wallenda will perform a high wire walk Thursday to kick off the grand celebration weekend at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

Wallenda will perform the high wire walk between the property’s two hotel towers with his mother, Delilah Wallenda. This will be her final high-wire walk.

The event is for invited guests and begins at 12:10 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s grand celebration weekend will commemorate the completion of its $700 million expansion.

