CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi have released updated information regarding the incident that led to a lockdown Wednesday morning.

Officials have not released any concrete details regarding the incident, but did clarify that no shots were firede and no one was injured in the incident.The statement also stated that there does not appear to be a connection between this incident and the shootings at Naval Air Stations in Hawaii and Florida.

The Facebook post from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi stated:

"No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported in regards to the incident this morning. There is NO indication today's incident is connected to Friday's shooting at NAS Pensacola."

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi went on lockdown around 7:30am. At the time of the lockdown, officials posted to Facebook asking people on base to "shelter in place," adding "this is not a drill."

At 7:50am, officials updated the status of the base, saying a "suspect is in custody."

Officials lifted the lockdown and began letting people through the gates around 8:30am. A Department of Defense alert states all personnel can return to work, except for Building 8. It states: "From DOD ALERT Shelter in place has been lifted, gates have been opened for normal traffic. All personnel except BUILDING 8 return to work. BUILDING 8 personnel stay sheltered in place. Reply with the following number: 2) Acknowledge Notification"

No additional information on what caused the lockdown are available at this time.

