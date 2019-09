TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough county judge is expected to give their ruling Monday in the Noah McAdams case.

Noah is the Tampa boy who was removed from his parents home after they refused to get him chemotherapy to treat his Leukemia.

Noah's parents wanted to try alternative medicines rather than chemo.

The state got involved and placed Noah in his grandparents' care.

Monday's ruling will decide if Noah's parents get their son back.