PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Stunningly, nobody was hurt in a surreal car crash on Sunday night in Central Arizona.

Investigators in Prescott, Arizona say a truck flipped through the air and landed on a car.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the woman driving the white pickup said she was hit by a black truck driving next to her. This caused her to lose control and swerve into oncoming traffic. She hit a black car, seen in the bottom left of the photo below.

Her white truck then flipped through the air and landed on a red sedan.

There were two people in the red sedan and one in the white truck and black cars. All were wearing their seatbelts.

The black truck that initially collided with the white truck left the scene. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1900.

