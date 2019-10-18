TAMPA, Fla. — How long can you go without using your smartphone? Lakeland mom and marketer Melissa Nichols took on the Flip Phone Challenge with Frontier Communications and went an entire seven days without access to smartphone technology.

"The day before I had probably sent about 250 text messages. Not having my smartphone was unbelievably hard." Nichols said.

Melissa works more than 40 hours a day as a freelance writer and marketing consultant. She said relies on her iPad, laptop, and smartphone for everything. She joined the challenge after someone anonymously nominated her. Melissa says "it was like being taken back in time" living without a smartphone for a week.

During the challenge, she realized how much she relies on her smartphone, from using GPS to checking her bank account on an app. During the flip phone challenge, participants only had access to their laptop or desktop computers and the flip phone provided to them.

"Without my smartphone, I was late everywhere, we don't really how much we use our apps and even GPS." Nichols said.

When Melissa successfully completed the challenge, she was awarded $1,000 dollars and had planned to take her family on a vacation to the beach. She was given the money around the same time that Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas. Dorian first made landfall on Sep. 1 in Abaco, as the most powerful hurricane ever recorded to hit the Island.

Knowing that other people were in need, she and her kids decided to use the money to send supplies to people affected by the hurricane. She, and other locals interested in helping, put money together to send tons of supplies to the island by boat.

"I work, my husband works, but there's usually not much money left. I wouldn't have had the extra money to give at all had I not done this challenge." Nichols said.

Frontier Communications got wind of what Melissa and her family decided to do with the money she won from the challenge and decided to award her another $1,000 dollars. She plans to use that money to buy supplies for people affected by Dorian, too.

To keep up with Melissa and her colleagues' hurricane relief efforts, you can follow their Facebook page.

