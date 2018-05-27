GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro family and their dog are reunited after 5 years all thanks to a microchip.

Staff at Guilford County Animal Services say Debo was brought in as a stray and they were able to track down owner Michael Pettaway through Debo's microchip.

"Actually, I thought it was a joke," Pettaway explains.

As unbelievable as it sounded, he quickly found out it wasn't a joke. Soon after he went to the shelter to go see his long-lost friend.

"He recognized his dad immediately," explains Danielle Hendricks with Guilford County Animal Services. "Dad brought him out into the lobby and he was attached to his hip, this dog was not leaving his dad again."

Now, Debo is home with his family. Readjusting to his home as if he never left.

"I'm very happy because I'd really given up hope that we'd see him again," Pettaway says. "But here he is."

