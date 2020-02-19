NORTH PORT, Fla — It was a close call for a North Port officer and his K-9 partner when their car caught on fire.

According to the North Port Police Department, Officer James Mills was conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday when his police cruiser suddenly began to smoke.

Mills was able to jump out of the cruiser and rescue his K-9, Jett, from the car.

Firefighters from North Port Fire Rescue were able to quickly put out the fire and contain the damage to the engine compartment.

No injuries were reported, according to North Port police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

