RALEIGH, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report for a plane crash that killed a St. Petersburg veterinarian and his wife.

Dr. Harvey Partridge was piloting the Piper PA32 when it crashed on Oct. 20 near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The flight originated from the Columbus Airport in Georgia.

Partridge and his wife, Patricia, both 72, were killed.

The FAA said Partridge reported GPS and autopilot issues while approaching the airport. The report states that Partridge said he saw “lots of lights” but did not see the runway.

At about six to seven miles out from landing, the air traffic controller warned Partridge of low altitude.

Partridge came back and said he thought he had the airport beacon in sight and the controller cleared him for the visual approach to the runway.

At about two miles from landing, the air traffic controller tried contacting Partridge again but did not get a response.

The initial point of impact was a 100-foot tall pine tree. A large section of the right-wing was lodged near the top of the tree. The engine was found separated from the plane, as was the propeller.

The FAA said there was no fire.

There will be a celebration of life for the couple at 2 p.m. Friday at Sea Breeze Park in Terra Ceia.

