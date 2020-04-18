PLANT CITY, Fla. —

COVID-19 has added an extra layer of stress for a lot of people, but there are certain things that you wouldn’t expect to happen. Especially if you’re a health care worker on the front lines.

“It's just scary all the time. There's no peace. You know most of you can go home from a stressful day at work and then you can relax. I don't really feel like I can do that right now because I'm always worried,” said nurse Kelsey Bozeman.

So on Thursday night after a long day at work in the ER, she never expected someone to steal her car.

“I had to go get something from my car and I realized my car was gone. Nowhere to be found,” Bozeman said.

The nurse who treats coronavirus patients every day couldn't even get to work.

“I couldn't go to work. I had to call in. I cried. I had a meltdown. It was just too much in one minute,” Bozeman said.

She turned to Facebook for answers, posting that she wanted a redo for 2020. A day later someone found her car.

“She read me the plate number. She called and then the cops were already there asking me to go down there so I did,” Bozeman said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Marc Henry Tellier for burglary and grand theft. He had bonded out of jail last month.

“There's plenty of people who put themselves at risk every single day and we're good people. I just don't think that letting someone out who has had nothing better to do with their time than steal cars is a good thing in any part,” Bozeman said.

Now that her car is back she can do what she loves and help her community.

“Disaster brings out the worst in bad people and the best in good people. I've had so many people in our community who have done so much for healthcare workers. We are so thankful and I honestly think that's what keeps us going and clocking in everyday,” Bozeman said.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter