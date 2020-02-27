SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Central Florida were among the first to receive their oath of enlistment into the U.S. Army from space Wednesday.

A student speaks with astronaut Andrew Morgan during the first ever U.S. Army enlistment ceremony from space.

U.S. Army

Lake Brantley High School in Seminole County was one of more than 100 locations nationwide where 1,000 future soldiers took their oath from an astronaut currently orbiting Earth on the International Space Station.

Army astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan is a combat-veteran. He tweeted his excitement about being part of the first enlistment oath ever to be given out of this world.

The new recruits will ship out for basic training in June.

You can watch the full enlistment oath ceremony on the U.S. Army recruiting Twitter page.